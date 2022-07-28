Texas A&M DE Jahzion Harris enters the transfer portal

Texas A&M already recruited well along the defensive line in the 2020 and 2021 classes, but the 2022 recruiting class set the standard, with the Aggies bringing in seven top-100-rated linemen in what is likely the best DL recruiting class of all time. With this many bodies and that much talent, there won’t be enough playing time to go around, so it was inevitable that we would see some players leave the program. We seem to have seen the beginning of that attrition today, as RS freshman has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Texas A&M DE Jahzion Harris has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned.



Harris was a 4-star recruit in the 2021 class and played in 2 games as a freshman. — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 28, 2022

Harris was rated as the No. 208 player in the 2021 recruiting class, the No. 15 edge rusher and the No. 2 player in his home state of New York. In his first year in College Station, Harris appeared in two games, recording one tackle and one sack.

Coming into 2022, the defensive end position at A&M is a logjam that features Fadill Diggs and Tunmise Adileye as the likely starters, supplemented by talented freshmen like Anthony Lucas, Shemar Stewart, Enai White and Malick Sylla. Every player on this list was among the top 200 prospects in their recruiting class (and all except Diggs were top 100).