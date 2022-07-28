Top 10 maroon shoes for Aggie football season

We’re counting down the days until the start of the 2022 Texas A&M football season, and that means it’s time to focus on the important details. No, not actual football, I mean what shoes you’re going to wear this season. I made a list of the top maroon sneakers four years ago, but that list included some pretty unattainable shoes, so this time around I went the more practical route and focused on shoes you could buy right now without too much hunting around (and without breaking the bank). With that, I present to you the top 10 maroon shoes you should take a look at for your 2022 gameday fits.

Note: the links provided are not affiliate links, and I do not benefit in any way if you click the link/purchase these shoes. I simply provided them for your convenience.

10. Adidas Adilette Slides ($45)

Everyone needs a good pair of slides, so why shouldn’t they be maroon? While these may not be ideal for a day of tailgating, they’re perfect for watching the game from the comfort of your own couch. BUY HERE

9. WOMEN’S Nike Air Max 90 ($140)

A classic Nike silhouette that will go with virtually any A&M outfit. Note that this is a women’s shoe, which means if you’re a guy looking to buy these, you’ll need to buy a full size larger than you normally do. BUY HERE

8. Vans Old Skool ($70)

Another classic sneaker, this time with a more skate-centric vibe. It’s also one of the more budget-friendly options on this list. BUY HERE

7. New Balance 574 Core ($85)

New Balances are dad shoes, but dad shoes are in right now. So dad-shoe it up, dads. Or non-dads, for that matter. BUY HERE

6. WOMEN’S Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 ($140)

If you can live with the light maroon (aka pink) hues on this shoe, it’s a really futuristic looking pair that is simple enough to be very versatile. As mentioned earlier, make sure you order a full size larger than you normally wear in men’s sizes. BUY HERE

5. Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE ($81)

Another throwback sneaker which may not be for everyone, but could look great paired with the right look. It’s also currently on sale, and just might be the best bargain on the list. BUY HERE

4. Reebok Classic Leather Legacy AZ ($75)

You’re forgiven if you didn’t even realize that Reebok still exists and makes sneakers, but they do. And this modern update to a classic sneaker is one I really love, especially at the price point. BUY HERE

3. Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Bordeaux’ ($155-205)

I somewhat broke my rule with this shoe, as you have to go to the secondary market to purchase it (sold out at retailers), but the current prices, which vary by size, are currently near or even below the retail price, which rarely happens with a Jordan 1. This is considered by many to be the greatest sneaker ever created in terms of style, so you’ll definitely turn some heads. But just know, if it’s all day comfort you’re going for, this one won’t rank high on the list. BUY HERE

2. Adidas Forum 84 Hi ‘Packer’ ($150)

Very similar in style to the Jordan 1, the Adidas Forum 84 Hi has even simpler styling, with an off-white upper and maroon three stripes. After all, we’re an Adidas school, aren’t we? BUY HERE

1. Adidas Stan Smith ($100)

One of the simplest, most wearable sneakers ever made, now with maroon accents. A no-brainer for the top of this list. BUY HERE