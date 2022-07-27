Nik Constantinou named to Ray Guy watchlist

We’ve seen a lot of Texas A&M football players named to preseason award watchlists in recent days, but there’s one award we all know rises above all others. One that truly represents a player and team’s relevance on a national stage. I am of course talking about the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation's top punter, and the Aggies’ Nik Constantinou has been named to the award’s preseason watchlist.

Constantinou is entering his third year as the Aggies’ primary punter, having appeared in all 22 games through his first two seasons. The Melbourne, Australia, native led the SEC and ranked in the top 10 nationally, averaging 46.61 yards per punt as a sophomore. Constantinou, who recently earned Preseason All-SEC First Team honors, sent 19 punts 50-plus yards and landed 22 inside the 20 a year ago. A semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2020, he earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press and was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the league’s coaches in 2021.

