Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson named to Bronco Nagurski Trophy watchlist

The watchlists keep piling up for Texas A&M, and in particular, DB Antonio Johnson. He was added to the Thorpe Award watchlist on Monday, and on Tuesday, added the Bronco Nagurski Trophy watchlist as well. The trophy is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second among Aggies. Johnson led the team and was among the SEC leaders with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Other Aggies on award watchlists: