Two Aggies named to Outland Trophy watchlist

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top interior lineman, so it’s no surprise that Texas A&M would have some strong candidates this season. Outland’s preseason watchlist was published on July 26, and OL Layden Robinson and DL McKinnley Jackson both made the cut.

Jackson battled injury for much of the past year, including in the spring, but played in 10 games, making four starts in 2021, and totaled 14 tackles and one sack. He’s expected to be one of the anchors of a defensive line that has to replace four starters, but is also loaded with talent.

Layden Robinson, similarly, will look to anchor an offensive line that hopes to build on the experience they gained in 2021 and become a strength of the team rather than a liability. Robinson started in 10 games (missing two to injury) and with a good season, could be one of the top guard prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Other Aggies on award watchlists: