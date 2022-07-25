Aggies Mu, Deadmon win gold medals at Track & Field World Championships

Last week Texas A&M Aggie Fred Kerley became the fastest man in the world by winning the 100 meters, and this weekend, two more Aggies claimed gold medals at the Track & Field World Championships. Athing Mu won the women’s 800m title with a world-leading time of 1:56.30, and Bryce Deadmon ran as a member of Team USA’s men’s 4x400m that claimed gold with a world-leading time of 2:56.17.

Aggie Charokee Young anchored team Jamaica to silver at 3:20.74 in the women’s 4x400m, and multi-event athlete Lindon Victor placed fifth in the men’s decathlon at 8,474 points.

Mu’s victory marked the first time an American woman won the 800m gold, an event that has been contested at the World Athletics Championships since 1983. The 20-year-old remains undefeated outdoors in any round and any distance since September 2019, which includes Tokyo Olympic gold medals in the 800m and 4x400m. Mu is the youngest woman in history to have won Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event.