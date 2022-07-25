Antonio Johnson named to Thorpe watchlist

Another day, another Aggie on an award watchlist. This time, it’s junior Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson, who was named to the Thorpe Award preseason watchlist. The award is given annually to the best defensive back in college football.

Johnson played 2021 at nickel corner and was second on the team in tackles with 79, but is expected by many to convert to safety in 2022 to fill the hole left by departing senior Leon O’Neal. He’s even rated by some as the top safety eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Antonio Johnson

2. ??@PFF_Mike ranks the Top 10 Safeties in the 2023 Draft ⬇️https://t.co/vjv9qT8Y4X — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 29, 2022

In addition to Johnson, Devon Achane was named to the Maxwell and Doak Walker watchlists, and sophomore center Bryce Foster was named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist.