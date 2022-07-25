Aggie hoops releases non-conference schedule

Earlier this summer we learned what Texas A&M’s conference schedule would look like, and now we know who they’ll be facing in non-conference as well. Let’s just say it’s far from inspiring.
We are officially one BIG step closer to basketball in Aggieland.— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 25, 2022
- : #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Jm81ihDey2
Texas A&M 2022-23 Non-conference Schedule
- Friday, Nov. 4: TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE
- Monday, Nov. 7: ULM
- Friday, Nov. 11: ACU
- Thursday, Nov. 17-Sunday, Nov. 20: MYRTLE BEACH INVITATIONAL
- Friday, Nov. 25: at DEPAUL
- Wednesday, Nov. 30: SMU
- Saturday, Dec. 3: BOISE STATE (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth)
- Sunday, Dec. 11: OREGON STATE
- Saturday, Dec. 17: at MEMPHIS
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: WOFFORD
- Tuesday, Dec. 27: NORTHWESTERN STATE
- Friday, Dec. 30: PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
While there are a handful of interesting games on this list, it’s a bit disappointing to not see any marquee matchups on this list, especially after last year’s NCAA snub that can be largely attributed to the Aggies’ lack of a challenging non-conference schedule.
Here’s hoping that the football team will be good enough that we won’t need to pay much attention to Aggie hoops until January anyway.
