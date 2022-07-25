 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aggie hoops releases non-conference schedule

By Robert Behrens
NCAA Basketball: NIT Semifinal-Washington State at Texas A&amp;M Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this summer we learned what Texas A&M’s conference schedule would look like, and now we know who they’ll be facing in non-conference as well. Let’s just say it’s far from inspiring.

Texas A&M 2022-23 Non-conference Schedule

While there are a handful of interesting games on this list, it’s a bit disappointing to not see any marquee matchups on this list, especially after last year’s NCAA snub that can be largely attributed to the Aggies’ lack of a challenging non-conference schedule.

Here’s hoping that the football team will be good enough that we won’t need to pay much attention to Aggie hoops until January anyway.

