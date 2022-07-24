Top 100 OT Chase Bisontis commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been on a bit of a recruiting dry spell, with only one commit over the past three months (LB Daymion Sanford) and two decommits (DL Johnny Bowens and Anthony James). But perhaps that spell is finally coming to an end, as A&M landed perhaps their biggest commit so far in the 2023 recruiting class as four-star OT Chase Bisontis committed to the Aggies.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Chase Bisontis has Committed to Texas A&M!



The 6’5 315 OL from Ramsey, NJ chose the Aggies over LSU, Georgia, Michigan State, and Rutgers.



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 24, 2022

Bisontis is rated as the No. 62 player in the country, the No. 16 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in his home state of New Jersey, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings. He choase the Aggies over LSU, Michigan State and Rutgers, and also held offers from many other top schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas.

With Bisontis’ commitment, A&M is up to six commits in the 2023 class, but with three of those six rated among the top 100 recruits in the nation, the Aggies are still set up well to sign a highly-rated class if they can close on some of their major targets over the next several months. The annual recruiting pool party, a major catalyst of last year’s record-breaking recruiting class, looms next weekend, and success there could possibly lead to several major commits before the season kicks off in six weeks.

