Bryce Foster named to Rimington Trophy watchlist

By Robert Behrens
/ new
NCAA Football: New Mexico at Texas A&amp;M Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another Aggie on a preseason award watchlist. Devon Achane was named to the Maxwell and Doak Walker watchlists, and now sophomore center Bryce Foster has been named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist. The trophy is awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football.

Foster is one of six SEC centers on the 40-man watchlist. After a career-ending injury to center Mike Matthews, Foster started all 12 games as a true freshman, earning SEC All-Freshman Team, FWAA Freshman All-America Team and The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team honors.

