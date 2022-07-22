Six Aggies named to preseason All-SEC team

Following SEC Media Days, the conference announced the preseason All-SEC Team, as voted on by members of the media. Texas A&M has six players on the list:

Devon Achane (2nd team RB, 2nd team all purpose)

Layden Robinson (2nd team OL)

Ainias Smith (3rd team WR, 2nd team return specialist, 3rd team all purpose)

Antonio Johnson (2nd team DB)

McKinnley Jackson (3rd team DL)

Nik Constantinou (1st team P)

Somewhat shocking is that this defense, which has every expectation to once again be one of the best in the SEC, has no first-team players, in particular in the secondary, with Antonio Johnson being named of the top draft-eligible safeties in the country headed into the 2022 season. Don’t be surprised if A&M is much more represented on this list at season’s end.