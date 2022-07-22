Six Aggies named to preseason All-SEC team

Following SEC Media Days, the conference announced the preseason All-SEC Team, as voted on by members of the media. Texas A&M has six players on the list:
- Devon Achane (2nd team RB, 2nd team all purpose)
- Layden Robinson (2nd team OL)
- Ainias Smith (3rd team WR, 2nd team return specialist, 3rd team all purpose)
- Antonio Johnson (2nd team DB)
- McKinnley Jackson (3rd team DL)
- Nik Constantinou (1st team P)
Somewhat shocking is that this defense, which has every expectation to once again be one of the best in the SEC, has no first-team players, in particular in the secondary, with Antonio Johnson being named of the top draft-eligible safeties in the country headed into the 2022 season. Don’t be surprised if A&M is much more represented on this list at season’s end.
