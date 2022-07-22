SEC Media predict Aggies to finish 2nd in the West

With SEC Media Days concluded, the season is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to make some baseless predictions! The media votes every year on where they think teams will finish, and they have Texas A&M finishing second in the SEC West to Alabama, followed by Arkansas, Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.

Let’s hear your takes ✍️ pic.twitter.com/dmL9pwvk0x — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 22, 2022

If this came to fruition, it would be the third time in Jimbo’s five years in College Station that the Aggies have finished second in the division. In each of the previous two instances, Alabama went on to win the national championship.

It should be noted that three voters picked A&M to win the West, with one picking them ot win the SEC. Let’s hope this is the year that script gets flipped.