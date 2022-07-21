VIDEO: Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson at SEC Media Days

Jimbo Fisher may have been the main attraction on Thursday, but he was not the only member of the Texas A&M program to speak at SEC Media Days. He also brought senior safety Demani Richardson and redshirt junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson with him, and each took to the podium to answer questions from the media.

Senior receive Ainias Smith was scheduled to appear, but did not make the trip after being suspended following an arrest on Wednesday.

S Demani Richardson

OG Layden Robinson

Richardson and Robinson were both members of Jimbo Fisher’s first full recruiting class in Aggieland. Both are multi-year starters who, both in a leadership and on-field performance role, stand to be important components of A&M’s success in 2022.