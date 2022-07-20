Devon Achane named to Doak Walker watchlist

I said on Monday that the Maxwell Award watchlist wouldn’t be the last one we’d see Texas A&M RB Devon Achane on, and we didn’t have to wait long to see another. On Wednesday, Achane was named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back.

Achane, a junior from Missouri City, Texas, led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns in 2021, including scores as a rusher, receiver and returner. Appearing almost exclusively off the bench, Achane rushed for 910 yards with a team-best nine touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, which led the FBS among players with 100-or-more carries. Achane led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards.