Ainias Swith arrested for DWI, other charges

Some bad news to report, as Texas A&M senior wide receiver was arrested on Wednesday, with three charges: unlicensed carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

UPDATE: Additional details provided by Travis Brown’s article in The Eagle.

“At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, Smith was pulled over by University Police while driving 51 mph in a 35-mph zone on University Drive. He also was drifting from left to right in his lane, according to the probable cause statement. Smith after failing several physical intoxication tests was arrested and contented to a breathalyzer test, which came back with .066 and .061 readings, according to the probable cause statement. The legal limit in the state of Texas is .08. While Smith was being tested, another police officer searched Smith’s vehicle and found a joint containing marijuana that weighed .029 oz. and a handgun in the center console with a full magazine and a round chambered, according to the police documents. ... A first offense of DWI with a BAC of under .15 is a Class B misdemeanor with a fine of no more than $2,000 and a possible maximum of 180 days of jail time. Possession of marijuana up to 2 oz. is also a Class B misdemeanor, holding the same maximum punishment. Unlawful carrying of a weapon is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.”

Ainias has, unsurprisingly, been suspended.

Per the A&M athletic department, WR Ainias Smith has been suspended per the athletic department policy on being arrested. He will not come to SEC Media Days Thursday.



Jimbo Fisher is aware and looking into the situation, according to the department. — . (@Travis_L_Brown) July 20, 2022

Smith was expected to be a veteran leader on this A&M team headed into the 2022 season after opting to return for his senior year rather than go to the NFL. But with the start of fall practice, just a few weeks away, this arrest obviously puts his availability for the season (especially early in the season) in serious doubt.

Over the past two years, Smith has combined for 1,392 total yards and 16 touchdowns for the Aggies, as well as one punt return for a touchdown.