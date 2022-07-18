Two Aggies taken in 8th round of MLB Draft

We’re in the middle of the Major League Baseball Draft, and on Monday, two key pieces of of Texas A&M’s College World Series run were selected in the 8th round. Pitcher Micah Dallas was taken by the Oakland Athletics at pick No. 244, and just four slots later, OF Dylan Rock was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays at pick No. 248.

Rock, who used his last season of college eligibility this past season, is undoubtedly moving on to the pros, but things are not so certain for Dallas. As a junior, he has the ability to stay in college one more season if he so chooses. Picks in the 8th round usually receive bonuses in the low six figures, so coming back would definitely come at a cost, even if it could pay off in the long run.

The MLB Draft continues with round 11-20 on Tuesday, July 19.