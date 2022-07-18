Texas A&M RB Devon Achane named to Maxwell Award watchlist

We’re in the final stages of the 2022 offseason, which means it’s time for watchlists. Big things are expected for Texas A&M Devon Achane as he takes over the starting role from Isaiah Spiller (now with the Los Angeles Chargers), and that’s reflected in him being named to the watchlist for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the College Player of the Year.

Achane led all of college football in yards per carry in 2021 (among players with at least 100 attempts), averaging 7.0 yards on 130 attempts. As a backup running back over the past two years he has totaled more than 1,600 total yards and 15 touchdowns (as well as how now famous kickoff return for a touchdown against Alabama). While he will be spelled by players like Amari Daniels and L.J. Johnson, expect Achane to carry a bigger workload than Spiller did in 2021 (179 carries).

Last year there were 18 players in FBS with 200+ carries, and I’d be surprised if Achane was not among that group in 2022.