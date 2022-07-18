SEC Media Days is here!

Jimbo Fisher may not take the stage until Thursday, but SEC Media Days begin on Monday, and always offer plenty to talk about regardless of your team affiliation. Check out the schedule below to make sure you’re tuned in, which you can do online via SEC Network+.

(all times listed are Central time)

Monday, July 18

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey (10:30 a.m.)

LSU Tigers (11:35 p.m.) — Brian Kelly, WR Jack Bech, LB Mike Jones, Jr., DE BJ Ojulari

Tuesday, July 19

John McDaid, SEC Coordinator of Officials (7:15 a.m.)

Alabama Crimson Tide (8:05 a.m.) — Nick Saban, LB Will Anderson, DB Jordan Battle, QB Bryce Young

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas Razorbacks (8:05 a.m.) — Sam Pittman, S Jalen Catalon, QB KJ Jefferson, LB Bumper Pool

Thursday, July 21