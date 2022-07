It may not be football season just yet, but it’s darn close. Monday kicks off SEC Media Days, and after that, fall practice is just around the corner. It get everyone way more pumped about football than they need to be in mid-July, we share the first of this year’s batch of Texas A&M Aggie football hype videos, this one courtesy of Aggie Crew. Enjoy.

The Aggies’ season begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Sam Houston State. We’ll get there together, folks.