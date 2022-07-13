Texas A&M takes over SEC Network on Thursday

As we lead up to SEC Media Days next week, each school is getting a day to “take over” SEC Network at highlight some of their most memorable games. Texas A&M gets that chance on Thursday, July 14 (well technically it starts Wednesday night), and the schedule is now out.
Set your ⏱ and your DVR!— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) July 12, 2022
The @SECNetwork Takeover for the #12thMan takes place this Thursday!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/eLP9nc0BoD
Texas A&M SEC Network Takeover schedule:
- 11 p.m. Wednesday: Football - No. 12 Auburn at Texas A&M
- 1:30 a.m. Thursday: Football - “No Experience Required’ documentary
- 2:30 a.m.: Men’s Basketball - SEC tournament semifinal vs. No. 15 Arkansas
- 4:30 a.m.: Football - Maroon and White game
- 6:30 a.m.: Soccer - No. 9 Clemson at Texas A&M
- 8:30 a.m.: Men’s Basketball - SEC tournament quarterfinal vs. No. 4 Auburn
- 10:30 a.m.: Softball - No. 2 Alabama at Texas A&M
- 12:30 p.m.: Women’s Tennis - SEC championship vs. No. 14 Georgia
- 1 p.m.: Baseball - Super Regional vs. No. 9 Louisville
- 6 p.m.: Football - No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M
- 9 p.m.: Women’s Basketball - Texas A&M at Kentucky
