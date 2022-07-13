Trio of fourth-year players to join Jimbo Fisher at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days kicks off on Monday, July 18, with Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M taking center stage on Thursday, July 21. As is tradition, three Aggie players will accompany Coach Fisher to speak to the media, and as is also tradition, the list is very heavy on veteran players. This year it consists of WR Ainias Smith, OG Layden Robinson and S Demani Richardson.

Smith, Robinson and Richardson are all fourth-year players and multi-year starters. They were also all a part of Fisher’s first full recruiting class in 2019, which ranked No. 5 in the country. Smith and Robinson were only rated as three-star recruits coming out of high school, but both have certainly out-performed that rating, and were named pre-season All Americans by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele last month.

The defacto kickoff event of the 2022 season is almost here, folks.