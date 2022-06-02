REPORT: First A&M/Texas SEC game will be at Kyle Field

There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners’ entrance into the SEC, ranging from when it will happen, what the new scheduling format will look like and who they will play on an annual basis. But one thing we do know, according to Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork at least, is that when the Aggies and Longhorns face off for the first time as members of the SEC, it will happen at Kyle Field.

As you may remember, the last game between these two teams in 2011 was also played in College Station, but it seems that won’t play a role in where the next game will be. Additionally, more astute observers (me) would point out that in the history of the series, 60 games have been played in Austin compared to only 49 in College Station, so theoretically they still owe us 10 home games after this one before we’re square.

This is going to be an insanely anticipated game no matter when and where it’s played, but I’m sure all Aggies will be thrilled to see it kickoff in the friendly confines of the Hate Barn, where Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is 22-4 since arriving in Aggieland in 2018.