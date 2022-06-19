Texas A&M 10, Texas 2

With everything on the line, Texas A&M delivered what we’ve come to expect from them all season long: timely pitching, relentless offense, and defense that is at times so bad it can make you pull your hair out. But they got the right doses of each to notch perhaps the biggest win for this program this century, taking down the rival Texas Longhorns 10-2 to stay alive in the College World Series.

The Ags got down 2-0 early, but a four-run explosion in the bottom of the second put them ahead, and scoring in five of the next six innings after that put them game out of reach. It’s A&M’s first win in Omaha since 1993, going winless in trips in 1999, 2011 and 2017. But man, just think how many wins A&M might have had in that span if we got to play Texas every time.

Texas becomes the first team eliminated from the 2020 Series, while A&M moves on to yet another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon, where the will face the loser of Sunday night’s Oklahoma/Notre Dame game.