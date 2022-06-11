Texas Aggie Baseball Sweeps Louisville in Super Regional, Ticket Punched for College World Series

Texas A&M lives up to its #5 national seed by beating Louisville in the first two games of a three-game series in the College Station Super Regional. In head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season, the Aggies will participate in the College World Series for the first time since 2017.

In Omaha, the Aggies will play double elimination ball, beginning with a matchup versus Oklahoma or Virginia Tech. The College World Series begins on Friday, June 17th.

