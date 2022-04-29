Kenyon Green selected by Houston Texans in first round

Texas Aggie offensive guard Kenyon Green is staying close to home after being selected by the Houston Texans. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Green becomes the first Aggie drafted in first round since Myles Garrett went to the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

Green was the first guard taken in the 2022 draft and the Texans’ second pick behind LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick. Prior to Green’s pick, Jermaine Eluemunor was the most recent Texas A&M guard drafted in 2017 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Kenyon Green was named a first team All-American in 2021 by the AP and Sporting News and All-SEC First Team. He started 12 games at four different positions in 2021 and was a season-long team captain for the Aggies. Green was named Offensive MVP and earned the Academic Award at Texas A&M Football’s team banquet.

Green went to Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas for high school where he was an Under Armor and Army All-American.