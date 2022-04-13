Four-star CB Jayvon Thomas commits to Texas A&M

On Tuesday, Texas A&M added a major piece to their 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star CB and national top 100 player Bravion Rogers. How do you follow that up? By adding ANOTHER four-star CB/national top 100 player in the form of South Oak Cliff’s Jayvon Thomas.

247 Sports ranks Thomas as their No. 89 overall player, the No. 11 cornerback in the country, and the No. 19 player in Texas. He is now the sixth commit in A&M’s 20223 class, which has skyrocketed up to No. 9 nationally after being ranked No. 23 as recently as Tuesday morning.

After signing an absolutely elite DB class in 2022 featuring four top 100 players (Denver Harris, Bryce Anderson, Jacoby Mathews and Deion Bouie), A&M is gearing up for yet another monster haul with Rogers and Thomas, and Thomas’ teammate Malik Muhammad, the highest-ranked player of the three, might not be too far behind if 247 Crystal Balls are to be believed.

Jayvon Thomas Highlights