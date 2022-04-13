Texas A&M OL Derick Hunter enters the transfer portal

Transfers are happening across the country as teams as teams finish their spring games and players learn more about where they stand on the depth chart for the coming season. Texas A&M TE Baylor Cupp transferred in the middle of spring practice, and WR Caleb Chapman announced his intent to transfer earlier this week. We can now add one more name to that list: OL Derick Hunter, as announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

My name is officially in the transfer portal — derick(RAMBO)hunter jr. (@trenchbaby52) April 13, 2022

Hunter was a four-star recruit from Fort Myers, FL, in the 2019 recruiting class. He originally committed to Florida State before flipping to the Aggies on early signing day in December 2018. Hunter was recruited as a defensive lineman, and played/practiced there during his first two years on campus, before moving to the other side of the ball to help the Aggies fill out their offensive line depth chart in 2021. He was not anticipated to start on the offensive line in 2022.

If he utilizes the NCAA’s ruling for the 2020 season to not count as a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunter can have up to three years of playing time remaining. It’s unclear whether he will stay on the offensive line or move back to defense.