Four-star CB Bravion Rogers commits to Texas A&M

Texas A&M hosted a bevy of major recruits for their spring game last weekend, and it’s already proving to have paid major dividends. It started yesterday with a commitment from one of the top punters in the country, Tyler White, and got even better on Tuesday, when the Aggies got a pledge from national top 100 player and four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers.

After only receiving an A&M offer on April 2, things came together on this commitment quickly. he chose the Ags over offers from a laundry list of Power 5 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

Rogers is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the country, the No. 10 player in Texas and the No. 60 overall player in the country, according to 247 Sports. He is the fifth commit in Texas A&M’s 2023 recruiting class, which jumped from No. 23 to No. 16 nationally following his commitment. When adjusted for rating per recruit, the A&M class is once again in the top 10, and to quote JImbo, “we ain’t done yet.”

Bravion Rogers Highlights