Texas A&M WR Caleb Chapmen enters the transfer portal

Follwing Texas A&M’s record-setting recruiting class, it seemed inevitable that we might see some more experienced players hit the portal if their playing time was about to be diminished. That seemed to be the case with last week’s transfer of TE Baylor Cupp, and appears to have happened once again, as senior WR Caleb Chapman has now entered the transfer portal.

Texas A&M wide receiver Caleb Chapman has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.



Had 13 catches last season.https://t.co/xWsWSZF8sP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 11, 2022

Much like Cupp, Chapman’s elite athleticism was curbed by multiple injuries over the courst of his A&M career. Chapman started only five games in an Aggie uniform, suffering season-ending injuries early in 2018 and 2020, and also missing several games due to injury in 2021. He leaves Aggieland with a career total of 28 receptions for 413 yards and 3 touchdowns. While those are meager numbers, he will likely always be remembered fondly for the dominant performance he had in A&M’s 2020 upset of Florida, catching 9 balls for 151 yards and 2 TDs. Unfortunately he also tore his ACL on the game-tying catch, which was apropos for his career in maroon and white.

Chapman was a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. He should be eligible immediately and has one year of eligibility remaining.