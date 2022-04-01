5-star DT Lebbeus Overton commits to Texas A&M

The greatness that is Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class is well-documented. But somehow, some way, it just managed to get even better. On Friday afternoon, the Aggies added their EIGHTH five star recruit, and their FOURTH five-star defensive lineman, when they secured a commitment from Alpharetta, Georgia recruit Lebbeus Overton.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL Lebbeus Overton has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @On3Recruits



Overton was ranked as the No. 2 Player in the 2023 Class, before reclassifying to 2022.



With the addition of Overton, A&M adds another 5 star to their historic No. 1 Class in ranking ERA pic.twitter.com/E2LVVZpGhy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 1, 2022

Overton was originally a 2023 recruit (a top five recruit nationally) before reclassifying into the 2022 class in February, and even after being compared to players a year ahead of him, he is rated as the No. 18 overall player (and the No. 5 DL) in the nation. He chose Texas A&M over Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Overton adds to what has to be considered the greatest defensive line haul in college football recruiting history, the Aggies have defensive linemen ranked among the top 100 players in the country: DT Walter Nolen (No. 2), DL Shemar Stewart (No. 9), DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy No. 16), Overton (No. 18), EDGE Enai White No. 47), DL Antony Lucas (No. 59) and EDGE Malick Sylla (No. 94). And and A&M has 11 other top 100 players as well.

Lebbeus Overton Highlights