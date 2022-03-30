Last week saw the transfer of former five-star WR Demond Demas following a domestic violence arrest, and on Wednesday, Texas A&M saw the departure of another five-star offensive player for very different reasons.

Former five-star signee and A&M tight end Baylor Cupp has entered the portal. Injuries have kept him off the field but, if healthy, the dude is still a very talented athlete at the position. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) March 30, 2022

Cupp came to College Station as a heralded member of the 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 1 tight end recruit in the country, but unfortunately his time in the maroon and white, for a variety of reasons, will end without him ever recording a single catch.

Season-ending injuries suffered in fall camp in both 2019 and 2020 limited Cupp’s reps while fellow 2019 recruit Jalen Wydermyer thrived in the Aggies tight-end-friendly offense, racking up more than 100 catches, nearly 1,500 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over the past three years. But even in two-tight-end sets in 2021, Cupp lost playing time to converted DE Max Wright thanks to his superior blocking ability.

Headed into 2022, Cupp seemed to be the favorite to take over as Wydermyer leaves for the NFL, but A&M’s stellar 2022 recruiting class seems to have put a wrinkle in those plans. The Ags signed three tight ends in the most recent class, including Sweden’s Theodor Ohrstrom, Dickinson’s Donovan Green, and the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end, Jake Johnson,(QB Max Johnson’s brother). Reports out of spring practice have been especially glowing for Johnson, and that may have played a big role in Cupp’s decision to enter the portal.

Regardless of whether Cupp would have seen the field or not, tight end is perhaps the position were the Aggies were best suited to absorb a departure thanks to how well they recruited the position this past year. It will also be interesting to see if the Aggies put this extra roster spot to use via the transfer portal once spring football is concluded.