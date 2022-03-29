Texas A&M basketball rolls on to NIT Final

There’s no doubt that everyone within the Texas A&M program wanted to make the NCAA Tournament, but they’ve made the most of their snub, winning each of their four NIT games by 12 points or more en route to the championship game. Tonight’s version was a 76-52 dismantling of the Washington State Cougars, which saw Quentin Jackson lead the team with 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block (and what a block it was).

I’m not here to overstate the significance of the NIT, but it’s safe to say that Buzz Williams has his team playing at a high level over the past six weeks, overcoming an excruciating eight-game losing streak earlier in the year to win 11 of their last 12 games, one game away from bringing home some hardware and creating some serious momentum heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Aggies now move onto the NIT Championship against Xavier on Thursday, March 31 at Madison Square Garden. The game tips off at 6 p.m. and airs on ESPN.