WHOOP’D: Texas A&M 12, Texas 9

Texas A&M baseball has at times been inconsistent in Jim Schlossnagle’s first season at the helm, but they put a quality game together when it mattered most (for many Aggie fans at least), as the Aggies traveled to Austin and notched a 12-9 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Aggies have now won the last four games in the teams’ annual regular season matchup.

While the teams traded runs in the early innings, Dylan Rock’s fourth-inning grand slam gave the Aggies a commanding lead that they never surrendered.

Fueled by home runs by Dylan Rock as well as Austin Bost and Jack Moss (who hit for the cycle), the Aggies scored in five different innings.

After starting the season 11-0, the Longhorns are 8-8 in their last 16 games, with losses to UCLA, Texas State, South Carolina (2), College of Charleston, Texas Tech (2) and the Aggies.

A&M improves to 15-9 on the year, and travels to Tuscaloosa for a weekend series with Alabama to continue their SEC late.