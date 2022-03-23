Texas A&M host Wake Forest in NIT Quarterfinals

Texas A&M may still be smarting from an NCAA Tournament snub, but they also appear motivated to get some hardware after all.

After knocking off Alcorn State in their NIT opener, the Aggies returned to action on Saturday morning against Oregon. The Ducks were 20-14 on the season, finishing fifth in the Pac-12 this season with notable wins over SMU, UCLA (twice), and USC, and they looked to present the Ags with a formidable challenge. However, the Aggies took control of the game midway through the first half and rode their strong shooting to a comfortable 75-60 victory. The win was notable for a few reasons. First, it solidified the Aggies as the first team to qualify for the NIT quarterfinals. Because A&M is a #1 seed in their bracket, it also guaranteed that the Ags will play one final game in Reed Arena this season. Finally, the win represented the 300th victory in Buzz Williams’s head coaching career.

Now the Aggies (25-12) move on to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-9) with a Gator Bowl championship NIT Final Four berth on the line. While the Aggies have made it to the NIT Quarterfinals four times in their history, they’ve never made it to the final two rounds in New York. A victory tonight would secure a school first, and further bolster A&M’s claim that they should not have been left out of the NCAA Tournament field.

Tonight’s game tips off at 6 p.m. and airs on ESPN2. Admission and parking is free, and fans who attend the game are encouraged to wear white (as always).