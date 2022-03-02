 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Demond Demas arrested on domestic assault charge

WR suspended from program (and probably gone for good)

By Robert Behrens
Mississippi State v Texas A&amp;M Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Demond Demas had what many considered a disappointing first two years on the field for Texas A&M after coming to College Station as a five-star recruit, but it appears that it’s his off-field behavior that may have just signaled the end of his Aggie football career. The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported on Wednesday that Demas has been arrested for domestic assault, and has been suspended from the Texas A&M football team, as well as the university as a whole.

Demas apparently also had a similar accusation levied against him two years ago, though no arrest was made. Obviously the most important aspect of this is that Demas is held accountable for his actions and the victim receives the support she needs, and while nothing official has been announced, it would be surprising if he rejoins the A&M team.

After coming to A&M rated as the third-best receiver in America, Demas failed in record a catch and ultimately redshirted in 2020, and caught only 15 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown in 10 games in 2021. Despite his assumed departure, the receiver position still has plenty of talent on the A&M roster, including experienced options like Ainias Smith, Caleb Chapman, Chase Lane, Jalen Preston and Hezekiah Jones, as well as talented young players including Moose Muhammed, Yulkeith Brown, Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall.

