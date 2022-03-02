Nine Aggies take part in the NFL Combine this week

The testing and workout portion of the 2022 NFL Combine will get underway on Thursday, and nine Texas A&M Aggies have made the trip to Indianapolis to try and prove their mettle as pro prospects. Check the schedule below to see when to watch for these Aggies in action as the Combine airs on NFL Network.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3: TE Jalen Wydermyer

TE Jalen Wydermyer FRIDAY, MARCH 4: OL Kenyon Green, RB Isaiah Spiller

OL Kenyon Green, RB Isaiah Spiller SATURDAY, MARCH 5: DL Micheal Clemons, DL Tyree Johnson, DL DeMarvin Leal, DL Jayden Peevy, LB Aaron Hansford

DL Micheal Clemons, DL Tyree Johnson, DL DeMarvin Leal, DL Jayden Peevy, LB Aaron Hansford SUNDAY, MARCH 6: S Leon O’Neal Jr.

Texas A&M’s nine Combine participants is good for fourth nationally, and represents a major uptick for the Aggies as the first recruiting class to play solely for Jimbo Fisher departs College Station and heads to the pros. The Aggies are expected to have multiple first rounders in DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green, and players like Isaiah Spiller and Jalen Wydermyer are also expected to come off the board in the early rounds, potentially as the No. 1 players at their respective positions.