2023 QB Eli Holstein decommits from Texas A&M

There’s still a ton of time left in the 2023 recruiting cycle (nearly 11 months to be exact), but Texas A&M just suffered a blow to their class on Friday afternoon, as four-star Louisiana QB Eli Holstein decommitted from the Aggies.

The Aggies are not hurting for QB depth at the moment, with third year players Max Johnson and Haynes King battling for the starting job alongside five-star freshman Conner Weigman, but it should be your goal to sign a blue chip QB every single year. Holstein certainly fit that bill, rising in recent rankings to be the No. 54 player in the nation and the the No. 8 QB. With Holstein gone, the Ags will have to explore other options.

Holstein initially committed to A&M in June 2021. While it’s unclear why his decommitment happened, you have to think that LSU may be a factor for the Louisiana native. He also just received a scholarship offer from Oregon three days ago.