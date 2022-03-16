 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Join the GBH tournament bracket

New, 2 comments

Come be as wrong as the Selection Committee was.

By Robert Behrens
Syndication: Reno Gazette Journal Andy Barron/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M got hosed, that isn’t up for debate. But the NCAA Tournament is still one of the best events on the sports calendar each year, and we aren’t going to let the Selection Committee’s ineptitude rob us of that joy. So join us as we invest time, emotions and sometimes even money on teams that we’ve never seen before and have no real interest in other than getting that sweet sweet rush of guessing right.

Click here to join the Good Bull Hunting NCAA Tournament Bracket

Password: gbh

