Texas A&M got hosed, that isn’t up for debate. But the NCAA Tournament is still one of the best events on the sports calendar each year, and we aren’t going to let the Selection Committee’s ineptitude rob us of that joy. So join us as we invest time, emotions and sometimes even money on teams that we’ve never seen before and have no real interest in other than getting that sweet sweet rush of guessing right.
Filed under:
Join the GBH tournament bracket
Come be as wrong as the Selection Committee was.
Loading comments...