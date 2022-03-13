Texas A&M snubbed out of NCAA Tournament

Despite an eight-game losing streak in January into mid-February, it seemed like Texas A&M had done enough to get themselves back into the NCAA Tournament, winning 8 of their last 10 games over the past month, including three wins over ranked opponents (Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas). Apparently not, the Aggies were not selected in the field of 68 teams and will be looking for a likely NIT appearance.

Texas A&M screwed by another selection committee — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 13, 2022

Most pundits, including ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS’ Jerry Palm, had the Aggies in heading into selection Sunday, but the Selection Committee did not share that optimism, as the Ags will be easily the biggest snub of the Tournament this season.