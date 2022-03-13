Aggies Face Vols Looking for First Conference Tourney Title since 1987

If you’re not excited about Aggie basketball’s run of form in the last month, maybe this just isn’t for you. The Aggies have knocked off three top 25 teams in the last two weeks, including their first win over a top 5 team in 40 years. Now, Texas A&M moves on to the SEC Championship game at 12:00 CT on ESPN. The last thing standing between them and their first conference tournament title in 35 years is an old foe - Rick Barnes and his Tennessee Volunteers.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists A&M as a 6 point underdog* to the Vols. At this point, it doesn’t matter. I like our chances. That’s not to knock Tennessee, they’ve played great this week. However, A&M is feeling it. This group has that “team of destiny” feel to it.

The Aggies last faced the Vols six weeks ago in Knoxville and dropped their fifth straight game, 90-80. It was an unusually high scoring affair for the Aggies, as both teams shot the ball extremely well that night. I wouldn’t expect this to be quite the high scoring affair. The Aggies are going to need to grind it out today to pick up their fourth win in four days and an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee comes in with a 25-7 record on the year and a 14-4 mark in conference play. They have picked up wins over Mississippi State and Kentucky to reach today’s final. The Vols are currently ranked #9 in the AP Top 25 and look to be in line for a 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile the Aggies look to have done enough to punch their ticket into the Big Dance, with wins over Florida, Auburn, and Arkansas. However, a win today would give the Aggies and automatic bid into the tournament and a shiny trophy to bring back to Aggieland.