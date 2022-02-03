Aggies announce spring practice schedule

We’re only one day removed from National Signing Day, so you you know what that means. Time to start looking forward to spring football! The actual season may still be more than 200 days away (ugh), but we don’t have to wait long at all to start obsessing over practice photos and super short video clips. Texas A&M announced on Wednesday that spring practice will officially begin on Monday, March 7, with the A&M Pro Day on Tuesday, March 22, and the Maroon & White Game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

There will be several important position battles to watch for the Aggies, especially along the offensive and defensive lines. But the biggest focus will undoubtedly be on the quarterback competition. Haynes King, named the 2021 starter before suffering a season-ending injury in the second game of the season, enters his third year in Jimbo Fisher’s system, and would appear to be the favorite to land the job at the moment. But King will have to fend off LSU transfer Max Johnson as well as five-star freshman Conner Weigman, who is already enrolled at A&M and will not play baseball this spring in order to focus solely on football.

Let the prognostication begin.