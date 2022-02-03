A list of superlatives to describe Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class

You’ve no doubt heard that the Aggies hauled in an impressive 2022 recruiting class. But just how impressive? There are lots of angles to attack this from, but we’ll try to give a comprehensive view of the insanity of this class via a list of superlative factoids.

Texas A&M just signed the No. 1 recruiting class of all time (OK you’d probably heard that one).

The Aggies’ signed seven five-star recruits. No team has ever signed more in a single class.

The Aggies signed more five-star commits in 2022 than in their previous six classes combined.

Texas A&M signed a whopping 17 of the nation’s top 100 players. That’s as many top 100 recruits as they signed in their previous three classes combined.

If A&M only signed those 17 top 100 players and everyone else decommitted, they would still have the No. 3 class this year.

The Aggies only signed three three-star players this year, the fewest they’ve ever signed. In Kevin Sumlin’s last recruiting class (2017), A&M signed 20 three-stars.

19 of the Aggies’ 29 commits were ranked in the top 10 at their position.

The Aggies signed the No. 1 overall player from Arizona, Florida, Tennessee and Sweden, and the No. 2 overall players from Florida and Pennsylvania.

The Aggies signed 5 of the top 10 players in Texas, 7 of the top 12, and 9 of the top 20.

If the Aggies somehow lost the bottom 15 of their 29 recruits, leaving them only 14 players left, they’d still have a higher-rated class than Texas.

If A&M lost all seven of their five-star recruits, they’d still have a higher-rated class than Texas.