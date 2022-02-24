Three Aggies taken in USFL Draft

The USFL is alive and well (OK, alive at least), and following the league draft earlier this week, three former Texas A&M football players now have new professional football homes.
OT Avery Gennesy
Taken by the Houston Gamblers in Round 6
From 'Last Chance U' to the USFL #AllIn— Houston Gamblers (@USFLGamblers) February 23, 2022
The Gamblers have selected Avery Gennesy #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MhBA74HQwD
Gennesy last played for the Aggies in 2015, and has since been on four different NFL rosters (Jaguars, Browns, Broncos, Titans). He’ll join former A&M coach Kevin Sumlin with Houston.
DT Daylon Mack
Taken by the Tampa Bay Bandits in Round 24
The pick is in! #BanditBall pic.twitter.com/48jV9LIzuA— Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) February 23, 2022
A four-year starter at Texas A&M, Mack was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but has bounced around the league ever since. After spending 2019 on the Baltimore Ravens roster, he has been a practice squad player for five teams over the past two seasons (Lions, Giants, Packers, Cardinals, Titans).
RB Trey Williams
Taken by the New Jersey Generals in Round 28
Welcome to the Generals— New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 23, 2022
New Jersey has selected Trey Williams in the #USFLDraft #InTheTrenches pic.twitter.com/UP9jWqGHNo
Williams had a productive Texas A&M career, leaving after only three seasons only to go undrafted. He has been a football journeyman ever since, appearing on seven NFL rosters/practice squads as well as the Canadian Football League, AAF and the XFL.
