Three Aggies taken in USFL Draft

The USFL is alive and well (OK, alive at least), and following the league draft earlier this week, three former Texas A&M football players now have new professional football homes.

OT Avery Gennesy

Taken by the Houston Gamblers in Round 6

The Gamblers have selected Avery Gennesy



The Gamblers have selected Avery Gennesy

Gennesy last played for the Aggies in 2015, and has since been on four different NFL rosters (Jaguars, Browns, Broncos, Titans). He’ll join former A&M coach Kevin Sumlin with Houston.

DT Daylon Mack

Taken by the Tampa Bay Bandits in Round 24

A four-year starter at Texas A&M, Mack was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but has bounced around the league ever since. After spending 2019 on the Baltimore Ravens roster, he has been a practice squad player for five teams over the past two seasons (Lions, Giants, Packers, Cardinals, Titans).

RB Trey Williams

Taken by the New Jersey Generals in Round 28

Welcome to the Generals



New Jersey has selected Trey Williams in the #USFLDraft

Williams had a productive Texas A&M career, leaving after only three seasons only to go undrafted. He has been a football journeyman ever since, appearing on seven NFL rosters/practice squads as well as the Canadian Football League, AAF and the XFL.

Training camps begin March 21, with the USFL season kicking off on April 16. All games will be played in Birmingham Alabama, at both Protective Stadium and Legion Field.