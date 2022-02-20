Logan Britt’s walk-off HR caps Aggie baseball’s season-opening sweep of Fordham

After comfortable wins in the first two games of the season-opening series (13-1, 5-3. respectively), Texas A&M had a nail-biter on their hands on Sunday afternoon, as the Fordham Rams led heading into the ninth inning. But it’s never too early for some Olsen Magic, and sophomore outfielder Logan Britt delivered with a walk-off home run to give the Aggies the win and the series sweep.

With the win on Sunday, A&M improves to 3-0 on the young season. It’s the eighth time in the last nine years they’ve opened the season with a series sweep.

Next up for the Aggies is a mid-week matchup with Lamar on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Olsen Field, before hosting another weekend series vs. Penn Feb. 25-27. A&M’s first real test of the season should come the weekend of March 4 as they travel to the Frisco Classic and take on Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State. Conference play will begin Friday, March 18, as A&M takes their first true road trip of the season for a series vs. LSU in Baton Rouge.