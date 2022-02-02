Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews commits to Texas A&M

It didn’t seem like it was possible for this recruiting class to get any better, but somehow the Aggies did it. They started the day by getting a commitment from ANOTHER national top 10 player in DL Shemar Stewart, and ended it with a commitment from high-four-star safety Jacoby Mathews.

Ponchatoula’s Jacoby Mathews is heading to College Station. He picks Texas A&M over LSU and Florida pic.twitter.com/fr2yrwxSBy — Brennen Normand (@BrennenNormand_) February 3, 2022

Mathews chose the Aggies over LSU and Florida. He is rated as the No. 2 safety in the country, the No. 3 player in Louisiana and the No. 38 player in the country (narrowly missing the five-star cut off at 34). The Aggies already had two of the top eight safeties in the country with Bryce Anderson and Deyon Bouie, but Mathews - the highest rated of all three - is still a more than welcome addition.

The Aggies now have 29 commits in their 2022 recruiting class and, as you likely already know, have locked up the distinction of the greatest recruiting class of all time. Now to get these on the field and start winning some games. A lot of them.

Jacoby Mathews Highlights