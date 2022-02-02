Jimbo Fisher NSD Press Conference

Another national signing day has come and gone, with yet again little fanfare about Texas A&M from a national perspective. LOL J/K, the Aggies just signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the history of college football recruiting and virtually everyone has something to say about it. And that obviously includes A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher of course spoke about the class as a whole, but he also had some very choice words for the people who have implied, or outright said, that the Aggies paid for this class via NIL deals.

"I am pissed off!"



"Clowns!!"



"Hypocrisy!!!"



Jimbo Fisher pulled zero punches on #NSD22 pic.twitter.com/btT65ZONvc — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) February 2, 2022

Strong words at Jimbo, and some not-so-subtle shots fired across the bow at some fellow SEC West coaches.

Lane Kiffin: “We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals. It’s like dealing with salary caps.”



He says some schools can pay “5-10” times more.



“I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 1, 2022