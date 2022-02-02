 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jimbo Fisher NSD Press Conference

Jimbo minced no words.

By Robert Behrens

Another national signing day has come and gone, with yet again little fanfare about Texas A&M from a national perspective. LOL J/K, the Aggies just signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the history of college football recruiting and virtually everyone has something to say about it. And that obviously includes A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher of course spoke about the class as a whole, but he also had some very choice words for the people who have implied, or outright said, that the Aggies paid for this class via NIL deals.

Strong words at Jimbo, and some not-so-subtle shots fired across the bow at some fellow SEC West coaches.

