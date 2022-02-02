 clock menu more-arrow no yes
5-star DL Shemar Stewart commits to Texas A&M

The Aggies now have the No. 1 recruiting class of all time...again

By Robert Behrens

National Signing Day (the February one) may not be the huge event it once was now that the early signing period is when most recruits sign, but there are still a handful of high-ranking prospects who entered today uncommitted. And as has become customary in the 2022 recruiting class, one of them has committed to Texas A&M.

Shemar Stewart, a five-star defensive lineman from Opa Locka, FL, chose the Ags over the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Bulldogs at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart is the Aggies seventh five-star recruit in this class (which is still difficult to fathom), and once again gives A&M the claim to the highest-rated recruiting class of a time - a distinction they gained with the commitment of Cypress LB Harold Perkins on Jan. 2 only to temporarily lose it due to his decommitment just 22 days later.

Stewart is ranked the No. 10 player in the country, the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Florida. With his commitment, the Aggies now have 4 of the top 11 players in this class, and an incredible FOUR OF THE TOP SEVEN defensive linemen. A position where the Ags were already quite strong just became probably the most talented unit in the country.

A&M now has a total of 28 commits in the 2022 recruiting class, and likely aren’t done yet, as they also seem to be the favorite to land four-star Louisiana safety Jacoby Mathews, who commits later today.

Shemar Stewart Highlights

