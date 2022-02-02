5-star DL Shemar Stewart commits to Texas A&M

National Signing Day (the February one) may not be the huge event it once was now that the early signing period is when most recruits sign, but there are still a handful of high-ranking prospects who entered today uncommitted. And as has become customary in the 2022 recruiting class, one of them has committed to Texas A&M.

Shemar Stewart, a five-star defensive lineman from Opa Locka, FL, chose the Ags over the Miami Hurricanes and the Georgia Bulldogs at a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Stewart is the Aggies seventh five-star recruit in this class (which is still difficult to fathom), and once again gives A&M the claim to the highest-rated recruiting class of a time - a distinction they gained with the commitment of Cypress LB Harold Perkins on Jan. 2 only to temporarily lose it due to his decommitment just 22 days later.

Stewart is ranked the No. 10 player in the country, the No. 3 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in Florida. With his commitment, the Aggies now have 4 of the top 11 players in this class, and an incredible FOUR OF THE TOP SEVEN defensive linemen. A position where the Ags were already quite strong just became probably the most talented unit in the country.

A&M now has a total of 28 commits in the 2022 recruiting class, and likely aren’t done yet, as they also seem to be the favorite to land four-star Louisiana safety Jacoby Mathews, who commits later today.

Shemar Stewart Highlights