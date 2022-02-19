Myles Garrett puts on a show in NBA All Star Celebrity Game

Nobody has ever accused former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett from being unathletic. The 6’4”, 272-pound Garrett has been a dominant force in the NFL since the Cleveland Browns used the No. 1 overall pick on him in the 2017 NFL Draft, but it seems football isn’t the only sport Garrett can dominate.

If you follow Myles on social media, you know he’s an avid basketball player (T&Ps to anyone who has to guard him in pickup games), so it shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise that when Garrett played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, he was an absolute force of nature.

NBA All-Star Weekend is in Cleveland this year, so I understand why Garrett was a natural choice. But while he isn’t a professional basketball player, perhaps it wasn’t very fair to the other celebs to put one of the most gifted athletes on the planet on the floor with them. Garrett’s incredible block and several highlight reel dunks were the talk of the game, including a windmill dunk that sadly didn’t count as time expired.

Garrett’s squad didn’t win the game, but playing in Cleveland, I suppose he’s used to dominating a game only to see his team lose.