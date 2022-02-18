We may be less than a week removed from snow in College Station, but don’t let that fool you. It is now officially Texas Aggie baseball season.

The wait is finally over.

It's opening day on . pic.twitter.com/v3vG2ceobr — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) February 18, 2022

Texas A&M begins their 2022 campaign at 6:30 p.m. tonight as they begin a weekend series against the Fordham Rams at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The series will continue with games at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and noon Sunday, Feb. 20. All three games can be seen on SEC Network+. Nathan Dettmer will pitch in tonight’s opener, followed by Micah Dallas on Saturday and Ryan Prager on Sunday.

This will be our first real look at the team put together by first year coach Jim Schlossnagle. The team will feature a lot of new faces, and there isn’t a lot of hype for this team nationally, but with any new coach comes excitement, and Aggies are ready to see what the future of this program holds.