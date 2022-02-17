Aggies losing skid ends with 56-55 win over Florida

Texas A&M needed a win in the worst way after suffering through an eight-game losing streak, and got just that with a narrow 56-55 win over the Florida Gators in front of just over 6,000 fans Tuesday night at Reed Arena. The Aggies held a seemingly commanding 12-point lead in the second half, but as has been the case several times this season, allowed their opponent to come back and take the lead before doing just enough to get the win.

A&M now sit at 16-10 on the season, and 5-8 in conference play. They are currently tied for 10th in the SEC, and would need to get a winning streak going to get themselves back into NCAA Tournament contention. It’s a longshot, but with four of the Aggies’ final five opponents in the bottom half of the conference standings, it’s certainly not impossible. This team has seen their fair share of struggles in recent weeks, but still has a lot to play for if they can find their groove.

They’ll hit the road this weekend, traveling to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Feb. 19. The game tips off at 5 p.m. and airs on SEC Network.